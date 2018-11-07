Cindy Axne Ousts David Young in 3rd District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cindy Axne became part of a history-making moment in Iowa politics Tuesday night with her win in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

She and Abby Finkenauer, who won in the 1st Congressional District, will become the first Iowa women to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

She was victorious over Republican incumbent David Young with 49-percent of the vote. It was a close race with just over 5,000 votes dividing the candidates.

First-time candidate Axne out-fundraised her opponent David Young by nearly double.

The West Des Moines businesswoman said she will fight for better healthcare for Iowans and she's already preparing for next step in helping give Iowans what they want.

“Well the next step is I got a lot of work to do to get ready to be out there in the next couple of months. I want to make sure I get around the entire district and talk with people before heading out to Washington,” said Axne in her victory speech.

An emotional David Young thanked his parents, supporters and Iowans of the 3rd District, telling them they have made him a better person.

The Republican said just because he didn't win the race doesn't mean the fight is over.

“So, don't be too discouraged because tonight is just tonight, there's an outcome, but tomorrow is another day. It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve you. I will forever be grateful to have taken your voice to Congress,” said Young.

Axne and Finkenauer follow a recent wave of female firsts in Iowa. In 2014, Joni Ernst became the first woman elected to represent Iowa in the U.S. Senate when she defeated Bruce Barley.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, who took over the state’s top job after Terry Branstad became the U.S. Ambassador to China, became the state’s first elected female governor Tuesday.