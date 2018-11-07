× Iowa Veterans Home Marking 50th Anniversary of Vietnam War

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- The Iowa Veterans Home is recognizing the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War. The home held a ceremony on Wednesday. Vietnam veterans from the home, and the surrounding area were on hand to be recognized with a pin, and a book of Vietnam War memories.

“To all the Veterans that are here today, I say you are all heroes , heroes who faced the issues of war, wherever that might have happened,” said Dan Gannon, Chair of the Iowa Commission of Veterans Affairs. “As we observe the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, we reflect with solemn reverence, upon the valor of a generation that served with honor, and I’ll say they again, served with honor.”

During the ceremony a video was played marking the highlights of the war, with the message that while the war was lost on the political front, all battles fought there were won by US soldiers.

I enjoyed my time in the service, I enjoy them giving us the recognition that we deserve,” said Roger Elliott, a Vietnam Veteran with the Vietnam Veterans of America.

“I was with the 155th Assault Helicopter Company up in the Central Highlands, memories are of the people I served with, the friends I made over there, we get together once in a while.”

The Iowa Veterans Home will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony on Sunday November 11th, at their facility in Marshalltown.