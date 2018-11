× Iowans Set New Midterm Election Turnout Record

DES MOINES, Iowa — With more than 1.3 million ballots cast, the 2018 general election was one for the record books in Iowa.

The latest numbers from the Secretary of State’s Office show 1,321,151 ballots were cast in the election. That’s the most ever for a midterm election in Iowa.

Turnout among registered voters was an astounding 60.94%.