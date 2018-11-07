× Jeff Sessions Out as Attorney General, Iowa Native Matt Whitaker Takes Over As Acting AG

WASHINGTON, DC — A native Iowan and former University of Iowa football player is now in charge of the United States Department of Justice.

On Wednesday afternoon President Trump Tweeted out that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is resigning at his request and is being replaced by his Chief of Staff, Matt Whitaker.

Whitaker is a Des Moines native who played football and went to law school at the University of Iowa. He served as a US Attorney in Des Moines during the George W. Bush Administration.

We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018