Mount Olive Lutheran School Receives 'Imagine the Amazing' Prize

DES MOINES, Iowa — A small school in Des Moines is getting a big check Wednesday as part of statewide competition.

Mount Olive Lutheran School is getting $1,000 to renovate its water fountains. The school came in at 11th place in the UnityPoint Health “Imagine the Amazing” competition — a back to school online voting contest.

The school, which only has 127 kids, received more than 33,000 votes.

Administrators say the competition helped show students that small schools can still hold their own.

Not only does it mean that they’re going to have something that is neat for their building, but it also shows them that a school of our size can compete in some of these competitions too and it gave them excitement and it gave them some pride,” said Principal Corey Emily.

The money will go toward installing drinking fountains that students can use to fill water bottles.