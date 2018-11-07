Reynolds Prevails Against Hubbell in Tight Gubernatorial Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's first female governor, is now the state’s first elected female governor. Kim Reynolds narrowly defeated challenger, Fred Hubbell, in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

She beat Fred Hubbell 50-percent to 47-percent, by nearly 40,000 votes.

The one-time stay-at-home mom, who went on to become the Lieutenant Governor under Gov. Terry Branstad, will now be able to settle into the state's highest office for a full, four-year term.

Surrounded by family, friends and the people who helped her win, Reynolds said she's just getting started.

“So together with your help and support, we're not going to keep Iowa at the top, we're going to take it to all new heights. Growing up in Iowa, living here, raising our kids here, this state has taught me the most powerful lesson -- if you work hard and dream big you can accomplish anything,” Reynolds said in her victory speech.

She also pledged to grow more jobs, continue to cut taxes, and fight for better education for children in our state.

Reynolds’ challenger, Fred Hubbell, spoke to supporters on after his defeat Tuesday night. He told them he congratulated the governor on her win and also pointed out issues where change is needed for Iowans.

"But I also urged her to represent all of Iowa in her first full term…and to listen to all of those people who talked about the importance of education, and healthcare, and job training and the need to make changes in those areas in our state,” Hubbell said.

Hubbell also urged Democrats to keep fighting and not give up on making sure things like education and mental health care get more state funding.