× South Side Des Moines Home Damaged in Morning Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – A fire damaged a home on Des Moines’ south side early Wednesday morning.

Captain Travis Kuefner with the Des Moines Fire Department says firefighters were called to a home in the 900 block of Park Avenue just before 6:00 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the back side of the house. Firefighters entered the basement through a back door and were able to put out the flames quickly. Kuefner says there is significant damage to the basement.

The people inside the home at the time of the fire were able to get out safely but they told firefighters there were still pets inside. Kuefner says they did not locate any pets while fighting the fire.

Crews blocked off a portion of Park Avenue for a few hours Wednesday morning while firefighters were still on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.