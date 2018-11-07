× Steve King on Victory Over JD Scholten: ‘We came really close, too close’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — U.S. Congressman Steve King, R-Sioux City, will be returning to Washington D.C. for his 9th term after beating Democrat JD Scholten in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District race on Tuesday.

King held his election night watch party at the Stoney Creek Hotel in Sioux City.

Early on in the evening, King said he was still confident the race would end up in his favor, even though Scholten was only within a few percentage points of him.

“I do think the race has tightened up some and hopefully they address that and bring those votes up the way they need to, but I think we are on solid ground here and nobody has predicted anything other than Steve King is going to win this race tonight. That’s the important score that counts. Now, the margins are what the discussions are, they really aren’t about who wins,” King said.

Supporters at the watch party said they were very excited to be there and supported King no matter the controversy.

King said there are several things he is proud of from his time in office, including the recent opening of Highway 20 as a four lane highway.

“I picked this up off my desk on the way here today, this is the ribbon from the cutting the ribbon at four lane Highway 20 and this is a collector’s item I hang on to with great pride. I worked 25 years to get this in my hand. The object was to be able to connect Sioux City to Dubuque with a four lane Highway 20. So now the trucks are rolling down and they might not have to touch the brake pedal all the way to Dubuque. That’s an accomplishment,” King said.

After several other speeches at the watch party, the results came in just after 11 p.m. that King had won. The results from the Iowa Secretary of State’s office have King winning with 50.33-percent of the vote, over Scholten’s 46.96-percent.

When King’s supporters heard the news they erupted in applause.

“We hung on. We got this done,” King said.

During his speech, King said Scholten called him and congratulated him on the win.

“We came really close, too close,” King said.

King was first elected to Congress in 2002. His margin of victory has been above 20-percent in the general election’s since — except for this year’s race against Scholten and in 2012 against former Iowa First Lady Christie Vilsack. She lost to King by about 8-percent of the vote.

King said during his 9th term he plans to work closely with President Donald Trump and hopes to pass more legislation through Executive Orders.