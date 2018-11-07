× Year of the Woman: Reynolds, Axne and Finkenauer Make History on Election Night

DES MOINES, Iowa — It was the year of the woman on Election Day in Iowa.

Governor Kim Reynolds, who assumed office after Terry Branstad stepped down, became the first woman to win a full four-year term as Governor of Iowa.

Iowa is also sending not one but two women to the US House of Representatives for the first time. Abby Finkenauer upset Congressman Rod Blum in Iowa 1st District and Cindy Axne upset Congressman David Young in Iowa’s 3rd District.

It wasn’t a clean sweep for women on the ballot in major races. Deidre Dejear fell short in her attempt to become the first African-American woman to win a statewide office in Iowa. She was defeated by incumbent Republican Paul Pate. Auditor Mary Mosiman was also defeated by Democrat Rob Sand.

