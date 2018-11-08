Cement Truck Hits House at MLK and Cottage Grove; Several Vehicles Involved in Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Emergency crews are responding to a serious accident at MLK Jr. Parkway and Cottage Grove, where a cement truck hit a home.

The accident happened just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says several vehicles were involved in the accident and at least one of them rolled over.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or whether there are any injuries.

Crews have blocked off MLK between Cottage Grove and School Street. Drivers will need to take another route.

