Concrete Truck Driver In Custody Facing Multiple Charges

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say Randy Paul Hofer is the driver of a stolen concrete mixer that crashed into a home Thursday.

Hofer is in custody, charged with: theft first, criminal mischief first, leaving the scene of injury accident, driving while suspended, failure to maintain control, failure to obey traffic control device, assault on a police officer, interference with official acts causing injury.

Police say Hofer stole the concrete truck from Housby Mack Trucking. We called the trucking company but dispatch was unable to comment.

Hofer was taken into custody by police around 3:00pm near 64th and University after struggling with officers. Police say they were alerted to the man’s whereabouts by a witness who’d seen him running from the scene of the crash.

Around 11:30 on Thursday morning police were called to the intersection of MLK Jr. Parkway and Cottage Grove Avenue in Des Moines. When they arrived they found a concrete mixer crashed into the side of a home. Police say the truck was southbound on MLK when the driver ran two red lights, hit a van then crashed through a fence and into a home. When police searched the truck the driver was not inside.

A witness saw a man walking from the scene after the crash, then spotted the same man later in the day and called police. Police are not releasing the suspect’s name. He is currently hospitalized but will be charged when he is released.