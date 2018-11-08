Report Shows Increase In College Students Voting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa-- A new report from NextGen America shows a higher number of college students voted in this mid-term election compared to 2014.

Tuesday, students stopped and waited in lines at three different polling places around Iowa State University’s campus.

NextGen America says the number of votes cast at one youth-heavy precinct in Ames nearly tripled this year, from 331 in 2014 to 990.

NextGen attributes that to a push to register more college students.

“To have a presence and have conversations with students," Haley Hager, NextGen Iowa State Youth Director said.

ISU isn't alone, votes cast in precincts predominantly frequented by UNI college students more than doubled in Cedar Falls.

It was similar story for Iowa students at the U of I.

The heavy voter turnout is a double-edged sword.

The long lines kept some students from casting a ballot.

“Well I got there, and the line was already long, and I had a buddy there and the line was already very long he was there for over two hours, and it was already getting too late in the day, so I didn't have time to go," ISU student Bradley Bortscheller said.

Bortscheller hopes next time the lines are shorter.

Across the state NextGen registered more than 14,000 young people and knocked on nearly 50,000 doors encouraging people to vote in the 2018 mid-term election.