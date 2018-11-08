Winter Arrives Early Tonight: The Chilly Details

It feels a lot like Christmas and it’s going to look a lot more like Christmas late this evening.

Snow will spread into central Iowa after sunset tonight and continue through the overnight hours. 0.5″ to 1.5″ of snow is possible in central Iowa with up to 2″ of snow along the southern border of the state. Low visibility is possible at times during the morning commute as the wind will pick up behind a strong cold front. Snow will end by the late morning hours and the wind and cold will become the main weather story for the afternoon.

Because the wind will be out of the NW at 15-25 mph, a colder air mass to the northwest will move in across central Iowa. Temperatures will start in the mid 20s in the morning, rise briefly to the upper 20s by noon and start to fall by the afternoon. Although the air temperature will be in the 20s, it won’t actually feel like the 20s due to the strong NW wind. The wind chill will fall near the single digits by the evening commute on Friday.

The sky will begin to clear late Friday as high pressure moves into the central United States, but this means temperatures will be even colder through the overnight. Saturday morning will start off in the teens. This will be the first time Des Moines has seen temperatures in the teens since early April.

Due to that cold start, temperatures will stay in the 30s for Saturday. Temperatures are expected to briefly return to near 40° on Sunday, but this is the warmest central Iowa will be all week.