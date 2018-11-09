ARL Says Emaciated Dog in Pet Carrier Tossed in Dumpster

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Animal Rescue League is caring for an emaciated dog that was locked inside a pet carrier and thrown into a dumpster.

The ARL says the dog, who they’ve named Oscar, was found Nov. 2nd by a good Samaritan. The dog was in a dumpster at 6th Ave. and Forest Ave. in the River Bend neighborhood. The ARL says it appears the kennel broke open when it was tossed into the dumpster and Oscar was able climb to the top of the trash, where he was rescued.

Oscar weighed only four pounds when he was brought in, had zero body fat, hair loss, and intestinal parasites. The team at the ARL says his fur was stained with his own filth.

Tom Colvin, CEO of the ARL says “Over the past several days our medical team has been helping him safely regain weight and begin to return to health. This poor guy was so hungry that once he began having food again, his body immediately responded. In the first 48 hours he regained 25% of his body weight! He is so sweet. He wants to be near people at all times and especially loves being held. It is unimaginable that anyone could look into Oscar’s eyes and just throw him away.”

The ARL is hoping the public can help them find whoever is responsible for dumping Oscar. If you have information, contact ARL Animal Control Officer Tina at 515-208-9248 or tupdegrove@arl-iowa.org.