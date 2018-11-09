× Carlisle Historical Society Working to Preserve Lustron Home

CARLISLE, Iowa- The Carlisle Historical Society is raising funds to move a unique historic home in Carlisle.

The Carlisle School District has a Lustron home located on it’s property, and has donated it to the Historical Society if that group can move the house to a new location.

“There aren’t very many of these houses left,” said Sharon Hill, President of the Carlisle Historical Society. “The school said if you want it you can have it you just have to move it.”

The Lustron homes were built in Ohio as a way to help the US Government come up with housing for soldiers and their brides returning from World War II. The homes were built of all metal with ceramic surfaced walls and roof.

“Absolutely maintenance free, you never need to paint, you never need to replace the gutters, the roof is forever so that was a huge plus,” said Hill. “The bathroom it had built-in light fixtures, the have those, all these pieces are original, the mirror was actually inset into the wall, we still have the original mirror.”

The Historical Society needs to raise $50-60,000 to pickup the Lustron House and move it a few blocks. It will be located on North 3rd Street. That’s right adjacent to the Randelman House, which is the Society’s museum and headquarters

A Soup Supper will be held Saturday from 5-7 pm at the Carlisle Rec Center. Admission is $10 kids 9 and under $6.

For more information you can check the Carlisle Historical Society website here.