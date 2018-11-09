× Children to Testify Via Closed Circuit TV in Marc and Misty Ray’s Murder Trial

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The children of a Perry couple charged with murder in the death of their adoptive daughter will testify in their trial, but they won’t be forced to be in the courtroom during the trial.

The three minor children will be allowed to testify via closed circuit TV in the trial of Marc and Misty Ray. The judge in the case filed an order earlier this week that the parties had come to an agreement about how the testimony of the children would be handled.

Marc and Misty Ray are charged with first degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray. She died in the family’s Perry home in May of 2017. Officials say Sabrina was starved and abused both physically and emotionally by several family members.

An autopsy showed she weighed only 56 pounds at the time of her death.

The couple also faces charges of child endangerment, kidnapping, ongoing criminal conduct, first degree theft, and fraudulent practice. In addition, Marc Ray is charged with two counts of sexual abuse related to alleged abuse of a child in the home under the age of 12.

The Rays’ trial has been moved to Woodbury County in western Iowa because of pre-trial publicity. It is scheduled to begin February 4th.

Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother Carla Bousman and her adoptive brother Justin Ray are already serving time in prison in connection with abusing the girl.

Josie Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive cousin, made a deal to testify against the rest of her family. Her trial will be held after the conclusion of the Rays’ case.