Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa State's best player, Lindell Wigginton, was sidelined with a cast on his left foot, and three other key Cyclones also wore sweats (Solomon Young, Cam Lard, and Zoran Talley), but Iowa State did not flinch against Missouri.

Showing just how deep and talented they are, the Cyclones blew away Missouri, 76-59.

Highlights from Hilton Coliseum.