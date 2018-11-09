Drake University Investigating Hate Incident on Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- For Drake sophomore Eugene Hardison it’s hard to see yet another act of hate being spread throughout campus he calls home.

“I was disappointed. I would say I was surprised, but this has happened before at this campus and it’s just unfortunate it’s happening again,” Hardison said.

On Wednesday campus security received information about a note slid under a students dorm room door that was not only threatening, but also racist.

“It used language that was very hurtful,” Erin Lain, the Associate Provost for Campus Equity and Inclusion said.

Lain added while this note may have been directed towards only one individual student, it impacts the entire campus community.

“We pride ourselves in being inclusive and celebrating diversity and these types of instances that happen on campus and around the nation really just really degrade who we are as a community,” Lain said.

This is the first incident on Drake’s campus this semester that falls under Iowa Law as a hate crime. But Lain says, it isn’t the first occurrence this semester that Drake has decided to personally investigate.

“Unfortunately I think it’s a little bit a sign of the times we’re in, but there are groups out there who want to spread hate,” Lain said. “It’s not just here in iowa, it’s beyond.”

Students around campus can feel the sense of community eroding, as hateful acts seem to keep increasing.

“Enforce like a community where people feel safe and raise awareness and tell people to be more open minded,” Drake sophomore Jose Gonzalez said.

Drake University is holding a rally at noon on Wednesday in the Helmick Commons to stand against these recent acts of hate. Click Here to read the statement Drake University sent to students, faculty, and staff on Thursday.