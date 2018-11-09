High School Football Scores

Iowa State’s Lindell Wigginton Out with Injury

AMES, Iowa -- Cyclone star Lindell Wigginton won't play in Friday night's game due to an injury.

An Iowa State spokesperson says Wigginton has a left foot strain. It's unclear when Wigginton will return to the line-up.

Wigginton averaged 17 points as a freshman and shot 40% from the three-point range.

Cyclone Junior Solomon Young is already out with a groin injury that required surgery.  Cameron Lard and Zoran Talley are suspended.  That leaves Iowa State with just eight scholarship players. Four are freshman.