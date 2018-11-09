LULAC Iowa Calls Trump Proclamation Unconstitutional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As the migrant caravan from Honduras bears down on the United States-Mexico border, President Donald Trump hopes to block them and others looking for asylum in the same way with the stroke of a pen. "I just signed the proclamation on asylum. Very important. People can come in but they have to come in through the ports of entry. That to me is a very important thing," said Trump.

Invoking national security powers, Trump's proclamation goes into effect Saturday and will deny asylum to anyone crossing the border illegally and not using official border crossing locations. "If they are seeking asylum, fleeing violence, economic chaos, they should be welcomed here," said League of United Latin American Citizens National vice president Joe Enriquez Henry believes it has more to do with instilling fear and Tuesday's election results nationally than migrants using proper crossing ports. "He bypassed everything. He doesn't want to wait until the new congress gets voted in and clearly the new members of congress are going to speak up," said Henry.

Trump agrees congress does need to speak up, but in his favor. "We need democrat support on new immigration laws to bring us up to date. The laws are obsolete and they're incompetent," said the President.

Henry views the proclamation as unconstitutional and doesn't see Trump support coming from across the aisle. "This is more hate mongering. Clearly the election made it very clear nationally that hate mongering will not be tolerated," said Henry.

For Trump it's the open borders that won't be tolerated. "We're not letting them in but they're trying to flood our country. We need the wall. We're building the wall but we need it all built at one time and quickly," Trump said. Henry believes that is far from the welcome people looking for freedom deserve. He said, "It is wrong for the president to be sending this hateful message out this morning. It is just terrible."

The American Civil Liberties Union has also deemed the proclamation unconstitutional and expects to take legal action against it.