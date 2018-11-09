× One Person Killed in Urbandale Crash

URBANDALE, Iowa — A car crash in Urbandale Thursday night claimed one life.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. just south of I-80/35. Police say the driver was headed east on the interstate, took the 86th Street exit and did not stop at the light.

The car struck a pole near the Casey’s General Store and rolled onto its side.

“This is quite uncommon for this kind of accident to occur at this intersection. We do not see a lot of it. So that’s why we’re trying to figure out what exactly happened,” said Sgt. Chad Underwood with the Urbandale Police Department.

The driver’s name has not been released. Police believe that person was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.