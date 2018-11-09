Two Drake Students Robbed At Gun Point, Police Need Help Locating Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Des Moines Police think the same suspect carried out a pair of robberies on the Drake University campus this month.

One was caught on tape; Des Moines Police just released the surveillance video from earlier this month.

The video starts with the suspect walking through a parking lot wearing what police say is an orange or peach hoodie.

The suspect then confronts two students at gunpoint along a walking path near 32nd Street.

Both students were ordered to lay on the ground and hand over their wallets, credit cards, and cash.

Neither victim was injured, and police think the same suspect was behind at least one other robbery in the Drake Area.

“We think the same person is responsible for, and we got this video finally this is the biggest lead that we have right now, we know there is someone out there that will recognize this guy either by his clothes or by his appearance. There is always reward money available," Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek said.

Police only have a vague description of the suspect, and it’s also difficult to see the person in the security video.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department.