4 Dead Following Plane Crash

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol confirms four people are dead after the airplane they were in crashed.

Investigators found the plane in a pasture southwest of Guthrie Center around 6:30 Saturday morning. Investigators believe the plane went down Friday evening. An extensive hours long search by ground and air yielded no results until daybreak on Saturday.

Investigators have not released information on where the plane took off from or where it was heading. We do not have the names of those involved in the crash.

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office plans to release more information about the incident later. The story is developing.