AMES - It wasn't perfect but it's a win. Iowa State beat Baylor 28-14 Saturday to improve to 6-3 on the year. Brock Purdy accounted for 2 TD's. It's ISU's 5th straight win.

Iowa State remains alive in the Big 12 title chase. Next week the Cyclones travel to Austin to face Texas.