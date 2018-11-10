× Victims Names Released in Fatal Guthrie Center Plane Crash

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa — The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of the four victims who died in a plane crash on Friday.

According to authorities, the pilot, Edward Anderson, 49, of Le Mars suffered a heart attack. The others on board, Patrick Kellen, 36 , of Le Mars, Tyler Douvia, 28 , of Merrill and Samantha Clark, 15, of Le Mars radioed for helped and tried to land the plane before crashing it into a pasture in rural Guthrie Center Friday evening.

“I think the copilot tried to navigate and tried to take plane down but it was dark out it’s hard to do when you`re unfamiliar with the area,” says Sheriff Marty Arganbright.

Arganbright says the group took off from Le Mars and was traveling to Osceola. Family members tells deputies the group was planning a weekend hunting trip. Several different agencies and search crews combed through areas throughout the night Friday but it wasn’t until daybreak Saturday morning that a hunter discovered the wreckage.

“We work hard to save lives but sometimes it doesn’t work out that way,” Arganbright says.

Investigators say autopsies are scheduled for the victims. The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to visit the crash site Sunday to begin its investigation.