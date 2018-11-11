× Insiders 11/11/2018: Governor Reveals Details of Stressful Election Night and Criticism for Rep. Steve King

DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, an Osceola Republican elected to her first four-year term Tuesday, revealed how stressful it was as she waited for the final vote tally. She also shared her criticism for fellow Republican, 4th District Congressman Steve King of Kiron, who has faced backlash over a series of comments he made about diversity, immigrants and his support of a white nationalist candidate for mayor in Toronto, Canada.

Governor Reynolds responded to Iowans who remain concerned that the state's Medicaid delivery management will continue under private for-profit companies instead of the state like it was before 2016.

Cindy Axne, the West Des Moines Democrat who upset two-term Third District incumbent Representative David Young, a Van Meter Republican, pledged to continue Young's practice of visiting the district's 16 counties each month.

Doctor Kelly Winfrey, the interim director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women & Politics at Iowa State University, explained why a record number of Iowa women found success into public office.

Governor Reynolds took the Insiders Quick 6, including how she will support President Donald Trump in 2020, if a Republican tries to primary him.