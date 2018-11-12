× 300 Pounds of Pot Seized in Southwest Iowa Traffic Stop

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Three men from out of state are in jail in southwest Iowa after deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office caught them transporting more than $2 million worth of marijuana.

The Daily Nonpareil reports the men, two from Virginia and one from North Carolina, were stopped near Hamburg on Friday.

Deputies pulled the RV over after noticing several moving violations and a K9 alerted them to substances in the vehicle.

Investigators say they found 300 pounds of what they are calling high-grade marijuana inside the RV.

Sixty-five-year-old Richard Jordan, 44-year-old Elwood Perry, and 45-year-old Patrick Hawes were arrested in the incident. The men were taken to the Fremont County Jail and are being held without bond pending an initial appearance Monday.