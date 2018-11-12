× Enter to win a family four pack of tickets to Disney on Ice!

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will receive a family four pack of tickets to see Disney on Ice – 100 Years of Magic at the Iowa Events Center on November 21 – 25.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Click here for more information about Disney on Ice – 100 Years of Magic.