Governor Honors Iowa Veterans; New Freedom Rock Unveiled

VAN METER, Iowa — A new Freedom Rock design was commemorated Monday morning at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in honor of Veteran’s Day.

Since 1999, Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II has painted a number of Freedom Rocks with donations he receives, as he is not commissioned by anyone to produce the works.

His inspiration for the project began after watching the movie Saving Private Ryan.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg were in attendance at Monday mornings event.

The governor spoke on the proud tradition of Iowans serving in the armed forces.

“You know, Iowa has a long and proud tradition of service to our country. Today, less than 1% of Americans are currently serving in the armed forces. But in Iowa, the number of veterans who serve are just about 7%. And what a stark reminder of the level of sacrifice that a relatively small number of men and women are making on our behalf,” said Reynolds.

After Monday’s commemoration, Sorensen planned to travel to Franklin County to work on his 80th Freedom Rock.