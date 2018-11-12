× IT Issues At VA Stall GI Benefits For Veterans

AMES, Iowa– As the nation celebrates our veterans, the Veteran’s Administration is dealing with another controversy.

The department is delaying education and housing payments to some students under the GI Bill.

Benefits, Iowa State student veteran Douglas Jorgensen relies on.

“My schooling gets paid for by the GI Bill, and I also get a monthly stipend that covers housing and everything,” student Jorgensen said.

” I don’t have current numbers but we are aware of instances with the roll out of the new Forever GI Bill where there have been some delays,” Iowa State Veterans Center Director Jathan Chicoine said.

The VA blames the delays on problems caused by an aging computer system.

According to NBC News, the backlog of payments became even worse after the signing of the “Forever GI Bill” in 2017.

The bill expanded benefits to veterans but didn’t pay for computer upgrades to handle the expansion.

The House Veterans Committee will hold a hearing on the problems Wednesday.

In the mean time, Jorgensen says there are ways to get help.

“There are organizations out there that will vouch for you, and ways you can help get that money going through. Specifically contacting a senator that will help fight for you,” Jorgensen said.

Click here for more information on the GI Bill and to file a claim with the VA Office.