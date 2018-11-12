× DNR: Man Run Over by UTV While Setting Up Hunt for Veterans

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — State authorities say a man setting up for a hunt for veterans was hospitalized after he was run over by an off-road vehicle in Jasper County Saturday.

Fifty-eight-year-old James Whitson was setting up deer blinds at the Reichelt Unit Area near Rock Creek State Park when the incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the driver of the UTV was trying to back up to a trailer when he hit the accelerator instead of the brakes and ran over Whitson.

He was transported to a Des Moines Hospital, but authorities have not provided an update on his condition.