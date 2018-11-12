× Police Identify Victim in Deadly Urbandale Crash

URBANDALE, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man killed in a single vehicle crash last Thursday just off I-35/80.

Urbandale police say 31-year-old Jordan McBride of Waukee was exiting eastbound I-35/80 at the 86th Street exit when the vehicle he was driving went through the intersection at 86th Street and struck a pole. The vehicle overturned and McBride was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still looking into what may have caused the accident.