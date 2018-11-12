SNEAK PEEK: Harding Hills Hy – Vee Reopening Tuesday After Flood Damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- For months people living on the city's north-side have been without a grocery store but that's about to come to an end.

The Harding Hills Hy - Vee fell victim to this summers severe flash flooding and Tuesday it will be back open for business. Once inside, shoppers will notice a big difference.

"This time when customers tell me you moved everything around I can say 'yes we did,'" laughs store manager, Aron Barwick. The changes to the outdated store are long overdue. It's new and improved with an expanded beverage bar, value aisles and a wood - fire pizza station. The store was already planning to renovate but the flooding during that idea into a total reconstruction project.

"To get it done and to get it to this point is a huge win for us," says Hy - Vee President and CEO, Randy Edeker.

It's not just the stores new features that is exciting Hy - Vee but rather how they hope the new store will better serve the neighborhood.

"Talk about a food desert. This is it," Edeker says. It's why he didn't shut down the store when it flooded. He says, "we understand the neighborhood and we understand there isn't another option here. We need to take care of the people here and that means something to us."

The store says it has made improvements to its parking lots in hopes of lessening the severity of future flooding.

The store opens Tuesday at 6 a.m.