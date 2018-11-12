Steve King Says Weekly Standard Intentionally Misrepresented Subject of “Dirt” Joke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa -- The 2018 Election is gone, but pre-election controversy continues to follow Congressman Steve King.

Last week King sparked a feud with the conservative magazine "The Weekly Standard" after it published an article accusing King of referring to Mexicans as "dirt." Journalist Adam Rubenstein published the article on election day, saying he overheard the comments as King talked to a supporter at a campaign stop in Iowa days earlier. Rubenstein claimed to have an audio recording of the conversation.

King took to Twitter to refute the story over the weekend and challenged the magazine to release the recording.

Rachael @RachaelBL Just release the full tape. Leftists lies exist without original sources because they are false and manufactured accusations. Weekly Standard is transitioning into “Antifa News”. https://t.co/oeoQ0c2QJ2 — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) November 10, 2018

On Saturday night they obliged and published a two minute recording online. In the recording King can be heard talking about a recent pheasant hunting trip and sharing his recipe for pheasant noodle soup. The key ingredient, he says, is whole jalapenos. He tells a supporter that he grows his own peppers, but wasn't satisfied with this year's crop.

"King: I raised a bunch this year but they didn't have enough 'bite?' I guess I'm going to have to go get some dirt from Mexico to get the next batch. Supporter: Trust me, its on the way. King: Yeah, there's plenty of dirt. It's coming from the West coast, too, and a lot of other places besides. This is the most dirt we've ever seen."

However King's office says the Weekly Standard is misrepresenting who and what the Congressman was referring to. King's office say the "dirt" he spoke of was negative press he was receiving from "Leftist media" including West Coast news outlets.

Here is the full response from King's office: