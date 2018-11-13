× 170 Dogs Rescued from Northern Iowa Puppy Mill

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — The Worth County Sheriff’s Office has shut down a suspected puppy mill in northern Iowa.

Monday, the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals helped deputies there with the rescue of 170 dogs at a commercial breeding operation known as White Fire Kennels.

The ASPCA say the dogs, all Samoyeds, were living in filthy, overcrowded conditions and showed signs of neglect. The dogs also didn’t have access to clean water.

The investigation is ongoing and at this point no charges have been filed. The owner of White Fire Kennels is listed online as Barb Kavars of Manly, Iowa. There are numerous complaints about her operation from buyers, dating back ten years.

The ASPCA is currently caring for the dogs.