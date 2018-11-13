City of Redfield Reaps the Benefits of Recent Lottery Prize Drawing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDFIELD, Iowa -- The Redfield woman who hit the jackpot after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket last month isn't the only one cashing in. The Casey's General Store in Redfield continues to create quite the buzz.

"It's been a boost for a small town," says Mayor Dustin Lantz. "The first thing you got thinking about after the winner was announced is, what good could it do in our community? It turned around and did good in our community."

The Iowa Lottery gave Casey's a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Now it's giving that money away.

"We are extremely happy to be able to turn around and take that same money and donate it back to things that will help the City of Redfield," says Casey's General Store Senior Vice President of Marketing, Mike Richardson.

On Tuesday, the West Central Valley High School received $5,000. The district says it will use that money to finish improvements on an existing project.

"We’re working on a branding project and we’re going to use it for some graphics type things to dress up our new high school. It's about seven - years - old and we just make it a better environment for the entire student body," says Rusty Shockley, a representative of the district.

The rest of the donation will help the city's fire and EMS services. The team is made up entirely of volunteers and money there is already tight. Fire Chief, Mike Short, says, "being in a small town we don`t have a big budget so we really have to watch what we spend." He adds, "We were caught off guard when we found out that we were getting it definitely made our day, that`s for sure." First responders plan to use the money towards new uniforms and equipment.

The Iowa Lottery announced it's also giving away one free Casey's Pizza and a lottery ticket coupon to everyone living in Redfield.