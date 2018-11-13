× Emergency Crews Tend To Gas Line After Car Barrels Into Home

DES MOINES, Iowa –Some southside Des Moines folks are thankful a car crash was not as tragic as it looked. Des Moines fire, hazmat and Mid-American Energy crews were called to 1120 Caulder Avenue after a Subaru crashed into a brick home. “It sounds like she had a mishap with another vehicle at the intersection, lost control, went down and ran into the house,” said Des Moines Fire Department Captain Mike Morris.

The crash damaged the home’s gas line but it was quickly turned off by first responders. The driver refused treatment at the scene but told witnesses she was shaken up. Kathleen Klinge lives near the crash and said, “All I heard was a really loud crash, boom. It sounded like a big truck going over a big bump and something slamming against it.”

The two people who own the home were also uninjured but because of the damage to their utilities, they are not allowed to live in the home tonight.