× Former ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules Enters Written Guilty Plea

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — Chris Soules, who became a celebrity when he starred in ABC’s “The Bachelor”, is pleading guilty to his role in a crash that killed an Iowa farmer in April 2017.

Kenny Mosher was killed after his tractor was rear-ended by Soules’ truck on a rural road. Soules called 911 from the scene, performed CPR on Mosher but left the scene after paramedics arrived and before authorities could speak with him. Soules was arrested hours later at his home after police obtained a warrant.

He was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident and was awaiting trial. On Tuesday Soules’ defense filed a written guilty plea in Buchanan County Court to a lesser charge of ‘Information and Aid-Leaving the Scene of an Accident.’ Soules did not appear in court on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 8th. He faces a maximum sentence of two years in jail.