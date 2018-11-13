Gov. Reynolds: Steve King May Need “to Find Something Else to Do”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTUMWA, Iowa -- Governor Kim Reynolds campaigned alongside Congressman Steve King until the final night before election day. Now one week later she's saying it could be time for him to go.

"I think that Steve King needs to make a decision whether he wants to represent the values of the 4th District or he needs to find something else to do. He needs to take a look at that," Reynolds said on Tuesday morning at an event in Ottumwa.

The words come one week after King won his closest re-election race ever over political novice J.D. Scholten. King defeated Scholten by 11,000 votes despite registered Republicans outnumbering registered Democrats in his district by 70,000.

King faced an avalanche of negative press in the days and weeks leading up to election day. The Washington Post reported one week before election day that King had taken a detour from a trip to Poland paid for by a Jewish group to travel to Austria and meet with right-wing political leaders who belong to a political party with a history of antisemitic positions. The conservative Weekly Standard reported on election night that King had referred to Mexican immigrants as "dirt" in a conversation with supporters. King denies both reports.

Despite those controversies Governor Reynolds did not remove King as one of her campaign co-chairs before election day. Reynolds say she has not spoken to Congressman King since election day and isn't planning on meeting with him anytime soon.