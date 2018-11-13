Harding Hills Hy-Vee Re-Opens with Some Brand New Features

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Harding Hills Hy-Vee has been closed for four and a half months after water flooded the entire store on June 30th this year.

“It was a mess, it is something you never expect to come into the store to see how bad it was and how devastating water can be,” Hy-Vee Store Director Aron Barwick said.

The store was totally reconstructed and opened Tuesday morning. Customers lined up at the door and were greeted with cheers from employees as they walked into the new store.

“It’s cool to see our customers again and see familiar faces, obviously our employees are very happy to be back here at work,” Barwick said. “This store opening back up means a lot to the community… we’ve been in this location since the late 80s, so a lot of long-term shoppers have been coming to this store and they have wanted this for a long time.”

There are many new features to the store including a drink bar with rows of soft drinks, slushies, and ice cream shakes.

“This is something you might see in one of our convenience stores, but we’ve really just expanded it,” Hy-Vee Spokesperson Tina Pottoff said.

They added a diner and Mia Pizza, a build-your-own brick oven pizza. The beer, wine and spirits section moved from down the street and into the store. Finally, there is a “wall of value.”

“You’re going to get $1, $2, $5 deals here at the store… then there is a pallet section where you can buy items in bulk and at a discounted price,” Pottoff said.

The Hy-Vee is located at 3330 Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy, Des Moines and it is open from 6 A.M. to 12 A.M.