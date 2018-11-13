× Nationwide To Cut 80 Jobs in Des Moines Next Year

DES MOINES, Iowa– Some Nationwide insurance employees will be out of work next year in the company’s latest round of job cuts.

On Tuesday, Nationwide told 80 employees they have four months to find another job or apply for a different job within the company.

It’s a push to end 1,100 jobs across the country.

The bulk of the cuts are in the technical, marketing, insurance and banking fields.

No one from the company was available for an on-camera interview but they did send Channel 13 News a statement, it reads in part, “We are making these changes from a position of strength and stability to position the organization for long-term success and growth”.

A local recruiter Bill Raine says, those people shouldn’t have a tough time finding new work.

“There is never a good time to be laid off and of course over the holidays can make it a bit tougher. You can’t be looking for a job in a better market than Des Moines, Iowa,” Bill Raine with Raine Recruiting said.

Iowa Work Force Developmentt backs that up, Iowa’s unemployment rate is 3%, and to date there are more than 8,000 Polk County alone.

Regardless of the job’s economy, Raine implores those issued pink slips to not panic.

“You just want to start preparing yourself and your résumé now in a relaxed format not in a panicked format,” Raine said.

Nationwide says it will continue to carry out changes based off the needs of the business.

All laid off employees will get a severance package and there are more than 700 openings within the company.

Click here for help finding a new job or resume tips.