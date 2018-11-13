× Ottumwa Event Highlights Importance of Apprenticeship Programs

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The future of Iowa was the central focus of Tuesday morning’s gathering at the Ottumwa Job Corps Center.

This week is National Apprenticeship Recognition Week. It’s dedicated to celebrating the importance of apprenticeships and accelerating students’ pathway toward entering the workforce with the right education and skill sets.

Gov. Kim Reynolds was on hand to discuss portions of the Future Ready Iowa initiative, a program focused on increasing the number of Iowa apprentice opportunities by 70-percent by the year 2025.

“Iowa is fortunate to have one of the leading registered apprenticeship programs in the country and I believe that registered apprenticeships will help us meet our goal of a more highly skilled workforce,” said Reynolds.

In attendance at the event were representatives from colleges, apprenticeship agencies, and employers.

Part of the gathering was to allow students to meet with the representatives to better understand their potential opportunities.