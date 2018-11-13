× Waukee Police Department Gives Thanksgiving Baskets to Families in Need

WAUKEE, Iowa – The Waukee Police Department is partnering with Fareway to help families in the community have a homemade Thanksgiving meal.

Twenty Thanksgiving baskets are supplied with $40 worth of groceries to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Supplies in the basket include: a turkey, frozen rolls, two cans of corn, two cans of green beans, box of potatoes, one jar of gravy, one frozen pie, one box of stuffing, one can of cranberry sauce and one gallon of milk.

Waukee Police Department School Resource Officer Brian Murra said 20 families will receive a basket.

“Everyone is really thankful. Really appreciated. There’s families that they hate to ask, but we know it’s needed. That’s why we have this program. It is there for them,” Murra said.

Murra said families are nominated through the Waukee School District.

“Whether it be family hardships, just having a tough time, difficulties making ends meet, we kind of utilize our connections with the Waukee Schools to kind of get those names and go from there,” Murra said.

All the money is raised through local business and community donations. The department raised $3,000 this year to go towards its Thanksgiving baskets and annual Shop With a Cop event.

About $1,000 of that money goes towards creating Thanksgiving baskets. People in the community are still welcome to donate.

The Thanksgiving baskets will be distributed to families Friday November 16th.