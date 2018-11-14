× Ankeny Veterans’ Service Honored at Northview Middle School

ANKENY, Iowa — Students in Ankeny spent Wednesday morning honoring local men and women who served in the military.

Northview Middle School hosted a breakfast for all Ankeny veterans and their families. The annual event is a chance for students to give back to veterans and learn about their sacrifice.

“The kids do a great job and I’m really impressed this year that they have all of the veterans out in front of the student body. It’s a good thing for more kids to see all the veterans. The WWII veterans are getting pretty old,” said Wayne Rude, American Legion and USMC vet.

Liam Christensen, sophomore at Ankeny Centennial said, “I think we should be more respectful to veterans. Whenever you see someone wearing a cap or wearing their uniform you should go up and thank them for their service. They give us everything we have today and they’re very important to us as a country.”

The breakfast was followed by an assembly where students and faculty honored veterans of the Vietnam War.