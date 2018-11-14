× Charles Grassley Will Become 3rd in Line to the Presidency

WASHINGTON, DC — When a new Congress begins work in January, Senator Charles Grassley will sit in a position of esteem and power.

On Wednesday, Grassley was elected as Senate President Pro Tempore by his Senate colleagues. The position is usually reserved for the longest-serving member of the majority party. With the retirement of Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah at the end of this year, that mantle is passed on to Grassley.

The position puts Grassley in charge of the Senate when Vice President Mike Pence is on other business. Grassley will sit third in line to the presidency behind Vice President Pence and the next Speaker of the House, likely California Democrat Nancy Pelosi.