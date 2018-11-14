Cyclone Insider: Iowa State Continuously Bonds through Dysfunction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- To fully appreciate what is happening this Saturday at Texas we should first revisit the last time Iowa State played the Longhorns.

Jacob Park threw three interceptions while wearing the bugle logo in his final game.

This isn't the only positive dysfunction that has made its way through the Cyclones locker room. The Liberty Bowl suspensions, Zeb Noland's mid-season transfer, and many more the public will never know. Adversity that would cause weaker teams to crumble has galvanized the Cyclones.

As Michael Admire explains in the Cyclone Insider, Iowa State will have another chance to prove his fortitude at Texas with David Montgomery suspended for the first half.