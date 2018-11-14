Drake Community Stands up to Hate

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Following a racially threatening letter pushed under the door of a minority student, and robo-calls from a white supremacist group; students, staff, and the community rallied Wednesday at Drake University in the name of unity. The rally comes following a similar second letter being delivered Tuesday night. Students say it's just making them stronger.