Goodwill Pop-Up Shop is a Curated Boutique Experience

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Goodwill is known for their greatly discounted clothes, accessories, home goods, and furniture. But sifting through hundreds of items can be overwhelming. That is why Goodwill is experimenting with a curated boutique pop-up shop for the rest of the year.

“Styled by Goodwill was created after we asked customers what they were looking for in a shopping experience. They want the unique and discounted items the Goodwill offers but they wanted to save on time,” Goodwill of Central Iowa’s Director of Marketing Alison Cate said.

Goodwill has selected the most unique, vintage, high-end, or on-trend pieces to sell in the shop. To pay for the curation, the items are priced slightly higher than at a regular Goodwill store. For example, a $4 shirt at a normal Goodwill, sells for about $7 at the pop-up shop.

Styled by Goodwill is located at 215 5th Street in West Des Moines and it is open every day but Monday in November and will be open every day of the week in December with varying hours.