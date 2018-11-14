Grassley Says Whitaker Wouldn’t Do Something Contrary to What President Trump Wants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In a 20-page memo addressed to the White House from the DOJ's Office of Legal Counsel, the Justice Department offered several reasons why it believes the appointment of Matt Whitaker as Acting Attorney General, is consistent with the constitution, federal statutes and past precedent.

The memo comes as Democratic lawmakers in Washington D.C. are calling for Whitaker to recuse himself from the Mueller investigation.

"If Whitaker does not recuse himself, we democrats are going to attempt to add legislation to the must-pass spending bill in a lame-duck session that will prevent Acting Attorney General Whitaker from interfering with the Mueller investigation in any way," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, when Senator Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, was asked to give his reaction to those calls for recusal, he said he wouldn't worry about what Whitaker thinks.

"There`s been no talk from the president of the United States anymore about witch-hunts, about replacing Mueller," said Grassley. "In fact, he said just the opposite; that he has no prospects of firing Mueller, and so Whitaker, being appointed by the president of the United States, wouldn't dare do something contrary to what the president wants done."

And with all of this controversy surrounding Whitaker in D.C., the Iowa native chose to travel to the Hawkeye State.

"It`s good to be home," said Whitaker. "Des Moines is my home. This is where I grew up. This is where I practiced law. It's where I prosecuted as a U.S. Attorney from the Southern District of Iowa and most importantly it's where I continue to raise my family."