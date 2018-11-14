× Marshalltown Tradition Continues: A Holiday Stroll Downtown, After July Tornado

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- This weekend Marshalltown will continue it’s traditional Holiday Stroll through the downtown area from 4-8 pm, Saturday November 17.

The celebration is named “Light up the Night,” for this year.

“We want to celebrate with no loss of life people, are getting back into buildings and businesses are opening so we want to have a celebration,” said Jenny Etter, Executive Director of the Marshalltown Central Business District, a Main Street Office. “Ninety-five percent of the buildings in the downtown really took a hit, what I’m excited about is the opportunity that we have now to do some of the things that we haven’t had before.”

Etter said many of the business owners are making improvements to their buildings which they had considered before, but now the tornado repair is prompting these changes.

One change is that the storm ripped the facades from two buildings revealing an original design long forgotten.

Also downtown businesses are opening up after the storm.

“Yes, almost all of our restaurants,” said Etter. “The one everybody is excited and waiting for is Sub City, to open up, they’re looking a probably a December First open date.”

Enter said she is thankful to all the private citizens who donated money to her office to help downtown businesses recover. The Central Business District Office has a grant program which businesses can apply for. Over $70,000 was given to this effort.

“To help them with signage with things they need to upgrade their buildings,’ said Etter.